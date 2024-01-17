Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Allakos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allakos

Allakos Trading Down 60.2 %

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Allakos has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 19.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.