Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$138.46 million for the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
