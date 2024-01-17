Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

