Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 124,354 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

