Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Amcor stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

