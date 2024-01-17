American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $225.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.85.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

