Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 23,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 38,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.86 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -799.95%.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $240,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

