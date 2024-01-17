Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.97 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 262.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 145,155 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,644,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Anterix by 13,957.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

