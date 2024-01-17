Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Appian has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

