Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

