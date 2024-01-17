AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $146.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.