Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

