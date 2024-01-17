Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 3,563.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,729,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.