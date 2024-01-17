Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ARDC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.03.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
