Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,080 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDP. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

