Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $539,030.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary C. Dake bought 4,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $98,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,350.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,961 shares of company stock valued at $390,952. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

