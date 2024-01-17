Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.
Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF
Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile
The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- A 50% upside for AMD? Here’s how
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.