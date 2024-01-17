Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

