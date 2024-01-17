Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.36%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 153.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

