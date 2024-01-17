Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 533,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $767.44 million, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

