Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.