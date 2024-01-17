Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 491,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.77. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 163,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,402,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,859,054.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,560. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.