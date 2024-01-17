AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

