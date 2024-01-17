Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $394.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.