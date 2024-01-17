Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

