Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.79. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

