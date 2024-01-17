AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $104.31 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

