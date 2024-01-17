AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 98.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.