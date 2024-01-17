B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

