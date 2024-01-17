B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
B. Riley Financial stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Prologis stock: Here’s why the market is willing to overpay
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Medtronic receives FDA approval for deep brain stimulation system
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- UnitedHealth’s rising premiums could cushion stubborn inflation
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.