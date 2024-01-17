Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Banner worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 923.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

