Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 130.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

