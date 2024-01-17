Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MET opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

