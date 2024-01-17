Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,703,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $430.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.94 and its 200 day moving average is $398.17.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

