Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Stock Price Up 41.1%

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Free Report) rose 41.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.
About Blue Safari Group Acquisition
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Safari Group Acquisition
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- A 50% upside for AMD? Here’s how
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.