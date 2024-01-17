Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000. Chevron makes up about 3.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

