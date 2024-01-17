Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.