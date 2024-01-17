Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.