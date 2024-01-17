Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $114.36

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Leidos by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

