Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading Up 0.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 5,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

