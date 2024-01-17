Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Up 1%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

