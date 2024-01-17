Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $167.31 and a 12-month high of $568.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.50.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.