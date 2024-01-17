Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Trading Up 0.3%

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 6,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $43,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

