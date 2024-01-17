Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

