Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Featured Articles
