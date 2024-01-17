Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 206,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

