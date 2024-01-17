CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

CF opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

