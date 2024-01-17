CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $245.18. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

