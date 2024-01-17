Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Tufton Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

