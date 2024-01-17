Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

