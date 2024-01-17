Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.61. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

