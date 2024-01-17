Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,387 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.